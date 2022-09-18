Jackson Mahomes just leveled up in life showing off his brand new crib

Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself on social media. While Patrick Mahomes is one of the most popular NFL QBs today, his family members also enjoy a certain amount of attention online. This includes his brother Jackson, who even has his own YouTube channel.

Jackson recently shared a tour of his new apartment, excited about another chapter in his life. The 22-year-old previously shared a tour of his Kansas apartment on his channel. Jackson does seem happy about his new house, making sure to cover maximum space in the footage.

The video, as it promises, is a short video tour of Jackson's new apartment. The younger Mahomes has apparently moved out of Kansas City, and will be living in a one-bedroom home. Mainly white with a lot of natural light, the apartment has an open kitchen, bar stools, a wine cellar and a bar cart.

All in all, it seems like the perfect place for Jackson Mahomes to start anew while also having a few friends over.

Jackson Mahomes is certainly here to support Patrick

Patrick Mahomes at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes have been a constant presence during Kansas City Chiefs games. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went head-on against the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game, securing a 27-24 win.

Jackson seemed delighted with the win, tweeting about the game and his confidence in the Chiefs. As per the younger Mahomes brother, one should never doubt the Chiefs.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Yea so 2-0!!! NEVER EVER DOUBT US Yea so 2-0!!! NEVER EVER DOUBT US

Jackson often uploads photos of his brother and sister-in-law on Instagram, with the new addition of their daughter Sterling. Both Brittany and Jackson provide a different perspective to the game, always present with their constant support.

Patrick Mahomes, on his end, is having a wonderful 2022 season. Not only have the Chiefs won two games in a row, Patrick and Brittany are also expecting a second child in a few weeks.

Considering the amount of love Jackson Mahomes has showered on Sterling, one can only expect the doting content Jackson shares for the new baby.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far