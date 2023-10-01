Jackson Mahomes slides into Kayla Nicole’s comments as Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend ends social media sabbatical

While Travis Kelce is making the news for his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift, his former partner has decided to reenter the public view.

On Saturday, social media influencer Kayla Nicole posted on Instagram a couple of pictures of herself wearing a skimpy pink dress, her first social media activity since a week ago:

One of the commenters was Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick:

"holyyyy (flame emoji)"

Jackson Mahomes reacting to Kayla Nicole's post

A look at Travis Kelce's dating history

If Travis Kelce is eventually confirmed to be dating Taylor Swift, it will not be the first time the tight end has had a girlfriend.

In 2016, when he was still finding his footing in the NFL, he hosted a dating show called Catching Kelce, whose eventual winner, Maya Benberry, he would start dating shortly after.

However, that relationship ended after only eight months. Speaking to Rich Eisen just over a year later, Kelce said:

“It was a fun show, but it really wasn’t that fun afterwards.”

Benberry remarked:

"We’re still good friends. There’s literally no love lost. If anything, I feel like right now the relationship is the best it’s ever been, because there’s no pressure, you know what I mean? So, he’s focusing on football, I’m focusing on my career and who knows what’s going to happen?”

in 2017, Kelce would move on to the aforementioned Kayla Nicole, and the relationship would last for five years. Coincidentally, it was during this time that the tight end became Patrick Mahomes' teammate, the quarterback coming in tenth overall in that year's draft.

Kelce later commented on his relationship with Nicole, also to Eisen:

“(The relationship with Maya Benberry) didn’t (survive), but now we have a catch. We might have a touchdown.

“There will be (a celebratory dance) if … further review. It’s under review. The catch is under review.”

Amidst that relationship, Travis Kelce won his first Super Bowl as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at LIV in 2020. Kelce and Kayne split in May 2022, but be would win another Super Bowl nine months later.