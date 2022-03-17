Jackson Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' wedding in the most Jackson Mahomes way possible

After almost two years of engagement, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have finally tied the knot. Younger brother Jackson Mahomes was the best man in the happy couple’s wedding ceremony, and he did not disappoint when it came to doing what he does best.

In the age of TikTok, the younger Mahomes was true to form in celebrating his brother’s big day with a brief dance clip posted on the social media app. In the leadup to Mahomes and Matthews’ wedding day, Jackson Mahomes took to TikTok to allow fans a glimpse of the beautiful destination hosting the extravagant wedding in Maui, Hawaii. Jackson even had a friend appear with him to help with the clip.

Readers can follow the link to watch the video.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ big day

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had their anticipated wedding ceremony and lavish wedding reception after their traditional respective bachelor and bachelorette celebrations. Mahomes celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas while Matthews went to Miami to celebrate with her friends.

In Maui, Hawaii, the couple was surrounded by friends and family, including Mahomes’ mother Randi and father Pat Mahomes (a former MLB pitcher). Several Kansas City Chiefs teammates were in attendance, including tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kelce joined Jackson Mahomes at the wedding party as a groomsman.

Matthews and Mahomes’ 12-month-old daughter Sterling was also a part of the festivities. The little girl wore a white dress to match her mother’s custom-made Versace wedding gown. Patrick Mahomes wore a gray three-piece suit to complement the mother and daughter’s attire.

Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs will now set their eyes on the 2022 NFL regular season as the team hopes to return to the Super Bowl for the third time after missing the most recent one in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. The free agency cycle and upcoming NFL Draft will provide several opportunities for the Chiefs to reload.

Edited by Piyush Bisht