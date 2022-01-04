Jacksonville Jaguars fans to dress as clowns in Week 18 to protest the team's circus front office 

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have run out of patience with the front office after the team's 50-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Jaguars faithful will reportedly take matters into their own hands during the team's final game of the 2021 NFL season to force the team into making personnel changes during the offseason.

Per Associated Press' Mark Long, Jaguars fans will be dressing up in clown attire during the team's Week 18 home game against the Indianapolis Colts to send a message to team owner Shad Khan and the front office.

Jaguars fans are staging the protest primarily due to reports that the team will retain general manager Trent Baalke for the 2022 NFL season.

Why do Jaguars fans want Trent Baalke fired?

The Jaguars hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke in early 2020 as the team's director of player personnel. He was soon promoted to interim general manager after Jacksonville fired David Caldwell.

He was then hired permanently and given the responsibility to turn the team's fortunes around. Baalke and the Jaguars entered the 2021 offseason armed with five of the first 65 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including the first overall pick and $100 million in cap space.

Despite the resources at their disposal, the Jaguars somehow managed to regress this season and will likely pick first again in the 2022 NFL draft. The team also had to part ways with Urban Meyer midway through the season after a series of blunders from the veteran coach.

The team shortlisted Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as potential head coach candidates for the 2022 season. All three coaches have reportedly declined interview requests from the Jaguars, an indictment of just how bad the situation is in Jacksonville.

Trust in the front office is at an all-time low among Jaguars fans. Since reaching the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 NFL season, the team has had four straight campaigns with five wins or fewer.

The team's last 32 games have yielded just three wins, the fewest in the NFL by some margin. Given the franchise's abysmal situation, it comes as no surprise that Jacksonville Jaguars fans are taking matters into their own hands.

Only time will tell if fans protesting on Sunday will persuade owner Shad Khan to make drastic personnel changes to turn the team's fortunes in 2022.

