Jadeveon Clowney to Ravens grade: What can Baltimore expect from ex-Texans bust?

Former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney spent the past two seasons with the Ravens' rivals, the Cleveland Browns, and will now be joining his fifth different team in the NFL.

Clowney hasn't quite lived up to his hype as a first-overall pick but has had some quality seasons.

Through nine seasons he's recorded 320 tackles, 43 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, one interception, and 23 pass deflections.

He's looking to become a starter on the Ravens' defense that lost veteran defensive linemen Justin Houston and Calais Campbell. Clowney has a good shot to start given their departures, but nothing is certain.

He started 10 games last season for the Browns, while appearing in 12 total games. He recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Given the Ravens losing two key starters from last season and possibly filling one spot with Clowney, they receive a B- grade. Details haven't been released yet about the contract details, but it's likely a shorter-term contract not worth too much.

They can expect Jadeveon Clowney to be a rotational defensive end that can help in the run game. They shouldn't expect him to become a solidifying edge rusher, as he's only recorded 14 sacks in the past four seasons combined.

The Baltimore Ravens have added Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby in the past two days

Ronald Darby during Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens continue to add more defensive veterans. Today, they agreed to a deal with Jadeveon Clowney for some much-needed help for their run defense. Yesterday, they agreed to terms with veteran cornerback, Ronald Darby.

Darby signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million in base salary with an additional $1.5 million in incentives.

They signed Darby as insurance for Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a foot injury that requires surgery. He will miss at least the first couple of games to start the season, and Darby may fill in for his absence.

If the goal was to add more experience and veteran leadership, then the Ravens succeeded in the past two days.