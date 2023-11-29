Jaelan Phillips Dolphins contract: How much will LB earn in Miami?

Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, in a non-contact play. The Miami Dolphins linebacker is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Following Phillips' injury, fans have been curious to learn more about his contract details with Miami.

As per Sportac, Phillips signed a four-year, $14,018,202 rookie contract with the Dolphins in 2021. The deal includes a $7,555,056 signing bonus, with $14,018,202 in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Phillips will receive a base salary of $1,934,382 while carrying a cap hit of $3,823,146. He's in the third year of his contract with Miami and will have reportedly made $11,446,629 in career earnings by the end of the 2023 season.

Phillips is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. However, his impressive outings for Miami might prompt the franchise to hand him an extension.

A look at Jaelan Phillips' stats in the 2023 NFL season

Jaelan Phillips was having a solid season with the Miami Dolphins before tearing his Achilles tendon against the New York Jets in Week 12. The linebacker recorded 45 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception in eight games.

Phillips' impressive performances for Miami have helped them to the summit of the AFC East with an 8-3 record. Mike McDaniel's team is on course to win the division and qualify for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Phillips will not be able to play a part for the Dolphins for the remainder of the campaign. The linebacker was placed on Miami's injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Following Phillps' season-ending injury, the Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday to add further depth to their defense.

Phillips is set to undergo surgery on his torn Achilles. If things go well, he's expected to return for the Dolphins at the start of the 2024 NFL season.