Look: NFL defensive lineman Gotsis gets a massive 3-foot tattoo covering his back and bum

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis had a bit of spare time this off-season and he happened to be very precise in how he wanted to spend it. Gotsis arranged to fly in highly-regarded tattoo artist JB from Denver to his home in Florida to ink a 3-foot Japanese Hannya mask onto his entire back.

Gotsis sat through two excruciating 12-hour sessions to have the job done. Nonetheless, JB was full of praise for his new client, saying:

"He was a savage. Only minor twitches here and there."

Gotsis and the NFL

At $200 per hour, the new artwork has set Gotsis back the better part of $5,000, but the Jaguar will be more than happy with his new investment, which it thought to bring good luck.

The 29-year-old Australian was a second-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2016. Four years later, he signed with Jacksonville and will now enter the 2022 season hoping his new tattoo inspires a few more wins.

Which other NFL stars have incredible tattoos stories?

NFL players love themselves a bit of ink. In fact, back in 2015, some of them appeared on the Paramount reality TV program, Ink Masters. Khaseem Greene, Tony Jefferson, Allen Robinson, Keith Pough, Darius Slay, and DeAngelo Williams all got themselves some new artwork courtesy of the show's contestants.

However, it was a bad tattoo choice that has ended the NFL career of a recent college draftee. Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser joined the New England Patriots in 2020 after they selected him 159th overall. It wasn't long before he was making headlines for the wrong reasons, thanks to his choice of ink.

Rohrwasser was soon under the microscope for having a tattoo of the logo of the Three Percenters, a far-right paramilitary group. The young kicker would claim he had no links to the organisation and denounced it, stating he thought the symbol represented military support.

Rohrwasser would have the tattoo removed by the end of the year, but the damage was already done and he was soon cut. The young kicker has remained a free agent ever since.

Sometimes, a player's choice of ink is purely about the art, or other occasions, there is a personal meaning behind it. This is certainly the case with Dak Prescott's cartoon lion. After his mother was given a short prognosis, Dak asked her to draw a cartoon lion that she would often draw for him as a child. The Dallas Cowboys QB then had it tattooed on his shoulder, so his mom would be with him forever.

It takes a lot of drive and commitment to permanently ink something on yourself. This might be something that speaks to the drive and passion behind being an NFL player. Many of these tattoos offer insight into players' struggles of battling their way to the top level of America's game.

