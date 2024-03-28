Jaguars DL Arik Armstead opens up on feeling "extremely disrespected" by 49ers before parting ways

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is moving on after signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be his second NFL team after parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers, which selected him 17th overall in the 2015 draft.

But after nine seasons with the NFC West squad, the former Oregon standout will continue his professional football career in Florida. The Niners did try to extend Armstead’s tenure. Instead, he felt disrespected by their offer.

In a teaser for the latest episode of his “Third and Long” podcast, Armstead said:

“A lot has happened this offseason. I’m no longer with the 49ers. I have a new team. First off, like I want to say like I don’t have any animosity towards the organization: Kyle (Shanahan), John (Lynch), the York family.”

“I did feel extremely disrespected. They extended the offer to me [muted] million dollars, nine years of me being there. The fans deserve to know what happened. You know, I had to make some decisions.”

Spotrac estimates Arik Armstead’s earnings at $81.1 million in nine seasons with the 49ers, amounting to a $9 million annual average. He signed a four-year, $9.84 million rookie-scale contract in 2015, and the Niners exercised their fifth-year option, worth $9 million for the 2019 season.

After that, he signed a five-year, $85 million extension, which has the same annual value as his Jacksonville contract ($17 million). However, he did not finish this contract with the 49ers because they released him on March 13.

Meanwhile, Armstead’s three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars includes a $12.5 million signing bonus and $28 million in guaranteed money. He will earn a base salary of $1.5 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025, and $14 million in 2026. There’s a $12 million guaranteed option bonus in 2025 and a potential opt-out before the 2026 season.

49ers’ official statement on Arik Armstead’s release

On March 15, San Francisco 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares shared a statement Lynch released on behalf of the organization regarding Arik Armstead’s release. It was a thanksgiving message for his contributions on and off the field.

The statement reads:

“He was a foundational piece of our defense and positively influenced our team through his professionalism and lead-by-example approach. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Arik was steadfast in his dedication to serving the youth in the Bay Area and his hometown of Sacramento. He is a true difference-maker in our community and an inspiration to all those around him.”

Aside from the 340 tackles, 41.5 sacks, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries he amassed in nine seasons, Arik Armstead was also a four-time NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. His Armstead Academic Project has uplifted the lives of over 500,000 youth and families since 2019.