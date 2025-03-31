Jaguars draft rumors: Liam Coen predicted to trade up for #32 pick to draft 6'1" 24-TD star WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an underwhelming 4-13 campaign last year under head coach Doug Pederson. The team then decided to fire him and brought in Liam Coen as Pederson's replacement. One of Coen's top priorities during his debut campaign is likely to be bolstering the wide receiver depth chart.

CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole released his latest mock draft predictions on Sunday. The Jaguars have the 5th overall pick in the first round of the draft. Stackpole believes that Liam Coen and his team will use this pick to draft Michigan DL Mason Graham.

Kyle Stackpole further predicted that the Jaguars will trade up to have another first-round selection to address their wide receiver needs. In his mock draft, the draft analyst has them picking Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka with the 32nd overall pick.

"The Jaguars need another playmaker to pair with Brian Thomas Jr., and they take matters into their own hands by trading back into the first round for Emeka Egbuka," Stackpole wrote. "Jacksonville parts ways with pick Nos. 36 and 107 (Round 4) to move up four spots for the Ohio State standout."

The 6'1'' WR had been an asset for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He joined the program in 2021 and shared the field with former stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. In a span of four years, Egbuka transformed himself into a top WR prospect like his predecessors while recording a total of 24 TDs for the team.

Last season, Egbuka was a key player on Ryan Day's national championship-winning offense. He recorded 1,011 yards and 10 receiving TDs while being honored as a member of the third-team All-Big Ten.

The wide receiver had a decent Combine, receiving a prospect grade of 6.37. Liam Coen could benefit from adding another versatile route-runner alongside Brian Thomas Jr. This could further bolster Trevor Lawrence's options while making passes down the field.

Analyst Geoff Schwartz believes that Liam Coen and his team have a shot at drafting Penn State star

Fox Sports' Geoff Schwartz has Penn State star Abdul Carter on the board when the Jaguars were on the clock. In his latest mock draft, he believes that Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will be gone first.

Travis Hunter is also projected to be a top-three pick, while the New England Patriots address their offensive line needs by drafting Will Campbell. Thus, the Jaguars could then utilize their fifth overall pick on the Penn State DE.

"The Jaguars will grab the player that sits atop many big boards with the fifth pick," Schwartz wrote in a mock draft published on Friday. "Carter is a ready-made pass rusher with a high motor and excellent use of his hands, which translates to early NFL success. The Jaguars ranked 28th in sacks this year, and Carter immediately upgrades the defense."

Abdul Carter is projected as a top-four pick by several draft experts. Despite that, there is a possibility of him falling to Liam Coen's team at No.5. His addition could help the Jaguars polish their defense, which had six interceptions and 33.5 sacks last season.

