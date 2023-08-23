The Netflix docuseries Untold has been one of the most poignant sports programs ever since its premiere in 2021. It has discussed football before, but NFL fans did not start watching until Season 3's Johnny Football, the episode that chronicles the troubled career of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Now it is delving deeper with Swamp Kings, the story of the Florida Gators during Urban Meyer's coaching tenure from 2005 to 2010, which saw two national titles under Heisman winner Tim Tebow and other future NFL stars.

Speaking about the episode on Urban's Take with Tim May, the veteran coach said:

“I watched that this morning, the first series and got chills just thinking about those great players.”

Detractors believe Urban Meyer prioritized filming episode of Untold over coaching Jacksonville Jaguars

But despite all the buzz generated by the premiere of Swamp Kings, many still fans still have nightmares when they think of Urban Meyer - and for good reason.

Ahead of 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a career-worst 1-15 record, hired Meyer to be their new head coach. The announcement generated much buzz - here was another very successful college coach finally looking to prove himself in the pros. And it was bolstered by the hype around Trevor Lawrence, the generational quarterback that the Jaguars had drafted first overall.

Unfortunately, the team became one of the biggest laughingstocks of that season, mired in multiple controversies like Meyer's antics at a restaurant and his mistreatment of his players and assistants, and he was fired before season was out.

More than a year on, the NFL community thinks Swamp Kings had taken precedence over the Jaguars for the ousted head coach:

So Urbs was filming #SwampKings when he was supposed to be coaching the Jags? 👀

This explains so much.

Will Urban Meyer still return to coaching after Jaguars stint?

Urban Meyer will be the first to admit that his first-ever pro football gig did not go well, but also that it was not initially his plan - the Jaguars' offer was just too good for him to decline. But as he settles into his role as college football analyst for Fox, the question lingers: will he make one of his famous coaching comebacks again?

Unfortunately, Meyer considers that chapter closed, as he told The Columbus Dispatch:

"That book's closed. It's going to be TV and grandfather."

Despite his controversial character, he may be right: his tenure in Jacksonville was so disastrous that even he himself called it "the worst experience I've had in my professional lifetime".

