Every season, NFL teams have different additions to their uniform department, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have a throwback jersey set for 2024. With the equipment team posting on X that they were working on the uniform schedule and taking requests, one constant was the need for a new throwback jersey.

The Jaguars posted a short video saying "back by popular demand," and had multiple replies from their post about throwback requests. It seemingly hints that the franchise will have new throwback uniforms for the 2024 season.

As expected, when the video dropped, fans had differing thoughts. One fan posted that they want this to be permanent.

"Make them permanent."

But another fan wasn't too happy about it.

"All this just to lose."

Other fans were excited by the new throwback uniform announcement.

"Yep. We're winning the Super Bowl," one fan posted.

"Bring back the best uni the Jags have ever had," one fan posted.

While some fans were happy with the reveal, others weren't as thrilled with it.

"This looks like a movie trailer to the worst movie you'll ever see," a fan wrote.

"Never seen a more underwhelming reveal," another fan posted.

While it was only a trailer release, some fans were over the moon to buy them and others were less than enthusiastic.

Jaguars hoping new throwback uniforms inspire 2024 season surge

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season due to needing a win in Week 18 but lost 28-20 to the Tennessee Titans.

With another offseason to get things back on track, could Jacksonville's new throwback uniforms help push the team to new heights in 2024?

While that likely won't be the deciding factor in the organization bringing them back, it will certainly help the jersey sales. Not to mention the atmosphere at home games with the team wearing them and the stadium full of throwback jerseys. So in theory, it could help the Jaguars get their fans behind the team.

We have seen multiple teams bring back old-style jerseys to much acclaim, and it appears that Jacksonville is the latest team to do it.

