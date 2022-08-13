"You sick f***" - Jaguars fans ridicule Deshaun Watson as Browns QB struggles in first preseason appearance 

Deshaun Watson's first game, since being slapped with a six-game suspension, did not go too well. For starters, the quarterback attempted five passes and completed just one for seven yards. He looked incredibly rusty throughout his short cameo.

But Jags fans made sure to let him know how they felt about him stepping on their turf. He was booed every time he was in the backfield. He was met with a chant of "You sick f**k," to start the preseason game.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. https://t.co/5UQY8rTrHT

However, the signal-caller is not new to hostility in Jacksonville. While with the Texans, he won six out of seven games against the Jaguars, throwing for over 1,400 yards. It's safe to say that Watson hasn't been welcome in Duval County since before his sexual assault scandal.

Deshaun Watson apologizes to all the women "he has impacted" during his sexual assault case

Deshaun Watson speaking to a reporter before the first preseason game

On Friday evening, Deshaun Watson spoke publicly, for the first time since his six-game suspension was announced. He apologized to the women who accused him of sexual assault in Houston, stating:

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back."

He added:

"But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Full video, via Deshaun Watson spoke with @AKinkhabwala before tonight’s game and showed remorse for the first time: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation...”Full video, via @Browns Deshaun Watson spoke with @AKinkhabwala before tonight’s game and showed remorse for the first time: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation...” Full video, via @Browns: https://t.co/MCWRZLuH5a

Deshaun and the Browns are now waiting to hear the result of the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension. There is no set date for the outcome yet, but overseer Peter C. Harvey is expected to work in an "expedited" manner to provide clarity to the team's management.

