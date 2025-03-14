After struggling to find a team willing to part ways with a draft pick to land Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams opted to release the wide receiver, ending his eight-year stint with the franchise. The veteran is now free to sign with any team he wishes to play for.

Among the teams linked with the Kupp is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appointed former Rams executive James Gladstone as their new general manager this offseason. He was part of the scouting team when LA drafted the wide receiver and has a longstanding relationship with the Super Bowl 56 MVP.

Gladstone was asked about the possibility of the Jaguars signing Kupp during a press conference on Thursday. He gushed about the veteran, saying via JaguarsWire.com:

"I got a ton of respect for Cooper. He was actually in the first draft that I ever had the chance to be a part of. And throughout the course of his career in Los Angeles, he is one of the purest to form wide receivers. Changed the dynamic for what's actually asked of those guys in modern football."

He then hinted that the team would explore the possibility of signing the wide receiver but did not guarantee that they'd pursue him vigorously:

"I think at this point in time, it's fair to say, in pro free agency, we're always open to every opportunity that presents itself, but time will truly tell."

Cooper Kupp Landing Spot: Insider reveals WR being pursued by slew of teams

While it's unclear who the frontrunner is to sign Cooper Kupp, several teams are planning on pursuing the wide receiver, and the veteran is expected to decide soon and not drag out the process. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz:

"The sense around the league is that former #Rams WR Cooper Kupp doesn’t plan on having a long, drawn-out process and prefers to make a decision quickly. Kupp has interest from at least five teams, and the expectation is he’ll decide sooner rather than later. It’s unclear if he’ll take any free-agent visits."

The 31-year-old is keen on playing for a team that can contend for a championship. Only a handful of teams meet that criteria and the first to reach out to Kupp could secure his signature.

