Jaguars HC Liam Coen outlines blueprint for Trevor Lawrence’s comeback in 2025 NFL season

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 04, 2025 15:46 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union (image credit: IMAGN)

On Thursday, new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen talked about his starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

During an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Coen highlighted how the team and coaching staff have to help out the QB next season. Citing the team's need to run the ball better and play better defense in 2025, Coen made it clear that everyone needs to help Lawrence to get the best out of him.

"For us to help him truly, also from a schematic standpoint, we’ve got to be able to run the football a little bit better," Coen said. "Give him some help from that standpoint, take a little pressure off, while also playing some good, sound, fundamental, hard defense on the other side of the ball. To be able to ultimately get the best out of our quarterback, we gotta be able to help."
In 2024, the Jaguars only averaged 101.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked 26th in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit gave up 25.6 points per game and ranked tied for 27th in the entire league.

A lot of the production in 2024 had to come from Lawrence, which consistently saw the QB under pressure and behind in games.

Can Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars improve in 2025?

The Jaguars had a disappointing 2024 campaign but appear set to take a positive step next season. The team has a new coach, Liam Coen, who has done a great job in recent years in helping QBs. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was instrumental in the excellent 2024 season that Baker Mayfield had.

Lawrence has all the skills to succeed in the NFL. He is accurate, has a big arm, high football IQ and is also mobile. However, Lawrence has not yet reached the level many anticipated him to at this point in his career.

With a new coach and the emergence of elite wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024, Jacksonville looks set to improve. Thomas is Lawrence's first superstar receiver since entering the NFL, which has Jacksonville fans excited for next season.

