Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis drops a clear verdict on Brad Pitt's F1 movie

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis shared his opinion on Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie on social media. The film, which premiered on June 27, has received positive reviews from fans.

The story centers on an aging American racing driver, Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Pitt. The movie has been the talk of the town, and on Monday, the NFL star joined the buzz by posting about it on X.

"F1 probably one of my favorite movies and I’m still watching it," Lewis wrote.

He shared another tweet talking about the movie.

"I just cried in F1," he wrote.

The movie also stars real-life F1 drivers, including Sir Lewis Hamilton, who also serves as a producer alongside Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman. Other drivers appearing in the film are Carlos Sainz Jr., Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Jourdan Lewis is seen having a good time this offseason. On Tuesday, he reshared his beau’s Instagram story, watching Love Island. His partner had a hilarious caption stating that she forced him to watch the reality television show.

“I just wanted to sit by you, I’m not watching fr,” Lewis replied in the caption of his IG story.

Still from Jourdan Lewis's Instagram story/@jourdanjd_FollowMessage

On the other hand, on the field, after signing a deal with the Jaguars earlier this year, Lewis is looking forward to his first season with the team. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2017 to 2024.

Jaguars’ Jourdan Lewis praises Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Last week, Jourdan Lewis praised the former Colorado star.

"He's a very special talent,” Lewis said (via The Florida Times-Union). “It's just honing those things in, especially on the defensive end. Just understanding what we like to do and the different techniques, but he has the aptitude to understand how to do it on offense and defense.”

The Jaguars had a tough season last year, closing it with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and missing the playoffs. They will kick off the new season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

