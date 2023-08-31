Doug Pederson had a difficult decision to make on Tuesday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach deciding to release his son, tight end Josh Pederson, as the team had to cut down until a 53-man roster was formed. With Evan Engram and recently drafted Brenton Strange on the roster, there wasn't any room available.

But Pederson wasn't unemployed for long. A day after his release, the Jaguars and Doug Pederson decided to bring him back as a practice squad player, which means that he can still practice and be available whenever the team needs him but he doesn't count on the 53-man roster to start the season.

With no NFL production ever since he left college football in 2021, and once again signed to an NFL team, fans of the league did not disappointed in trolling the tight end once the news of his signing came out:

Josh Pederson's career: Which teams have Jaguars TE played for?

Apart from his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has also been part of three other different teams as a practice squad member. An undrafted player out of Louisiana-Monroe, he also has been with the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022 and 2023.

Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

If Josh is currently struggling to make it in the NFL, at least his father has been through a much better path. Doug Pederson was a quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles during his career, creating a bond with coach Andy Reid during these days.

But his greatest NFL moment happened on the sidelines. He became the Eagles' head coach in 2016 and, a year later, Doug Pederson was lauded throughout league circles as the architect behind the first Super Bowl won by the franchise, especially as he did it with a backup quarterback: Nick Foles took over following Carson Wentz's injury in late 2017.

The Jaguars are hoping that he can do the same thing in Jacksonville. After a great second season from Trevor Lawrence, expectations are high in Florida.

