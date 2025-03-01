Jahdae Barron credits his mom for fueling his fire after blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Jahdae Barron impressed with his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Friday. The former Texas defensive back completed his drill in 4.39 seconds, tying for the sixth-fastest spot among players in his position this year.

After flaunting his speed at the Combine, Barron spoke to NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales about how his mother, Techonia Davis, inspires him to achieve his goals.

"You have to do it; my mom tells me to do it so I can be committed to something, so I can hold myself to a standard," Barron said. "You have to be exact with your goals, you can't be off. You can't be a word off, you can't be anything off. Exactly what you want, you have to put it on there, and you have to look in the mirror every day and tell yourself that's what you want."

Barron also dazzled with his 10-yard split, finishing the drill in 1.50 seconds. His time was second-best, only behind Iowa State's Darien Porter (1.49 seconds). He did his vertical jump at 35.00 inches, tied for 11th out of 22 cornerbacks.

Barron also did a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump, but did not complete the positional drills.

How did Jahdae Barron fare in his final season at Texas?

Former Texas CB Jahdae Barron at the 2025 NFL Combine (Credits: IMAGN)

Jahdae Barron He recorded 67 tackles (46 solo), 1.0 sacks, 11 passes defended, five interceptions and one fumble recovery for Texas in the 2024 season.

Barron helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. However, the Longhorns were eliminated from the playoffs by eventual national champions, Ohio State.

Now, after five years of playing at Texas, Barron is entering the NFL draft. Many believe that he is one of the best cornerbacks who could enter the pro league this year.

While Barron is considered a late first-round pick, it remains to be seen where he will land in the NFL.

