Jahdae Barron pays tribute to his mother Techonia after getting drafted by Broncos 

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft concluded with multiple interesting picks, including the one of Jahdae Barron. The cornerback was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 20 pick. To celebrate his selection, the cornerback later paid a special tribute to his mother Techonia Davis.

On Friday, Jahdae Barron updated his Instagram story with a picture with his mother, Techonia. In the story, the mother-son duo can be spotted posing for a mirror selfie while adorning Broncos caps.

Crediting his mother for his draft success, Barron wrote:

"Ma dukes this all for you."

Jahdae Barron pays tribute to his mother Techonia after getting drafted by the Broncos (Image Credit: Barron/IG)

In fact, during an interaction with The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the cornerback said he is looking forward to sharing the locker room with Pat Surtain II and growing under the guidance of 2024 PFWA Defensive Player of the Year.

"I’m really emotional. I don’t even know what to say right now. … I bring versatility. I can’t wait to learn from Pat Surtain II," Barron said per Kosmider.

Broncos GM George Paton raves about Jahdae Barron's draft pick

Broncos General Manager George Paton is quite satisfied with Jahdae Barron's selection. During a media interaction following Round 1 of the draft, Paton couldn't hold himself back from raving about Barron. Paton praised the cornerback for his "instincts, the anticipation the route awareness," and especially his "run game."

Moreover, he crowned Barron as a "really good blitzer" and a cornerback who has the capabilities to play "all over the field." Talking about how the team has been happy to have an excellent addition to the defense, Paton said via DenverPost.com:

"Really good football intelligence. He just fits everything we’re looking for in a player. You talk about versatility, football intelligence, playmaking ability. He’s just going to add to a really good defense."

Jahdae Barron started his college football career with the Texas Longhorns and played as a backup for the first two years. However, in his third season, he received the limelight he deserved. The cornerback impressed fans by recording a total of 78 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a total of five passes defended.

