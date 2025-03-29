Jahmyr Gibbs isn’t letting this one go unnoticed. On Friday, his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, dropped a batch of envy-inducing vacation pics from Hawaii, looking effortlessly stunning in a white crochet dress. But while fans gushed over the tropical aesthetic, Gibbs had just two words to add:

“My girl ❤️”

Jahmyr Gibbs gets playfully possessive with 2-word message as GF Nicole shares their vacation pictures from Hawaii

Nicole, rocking a white crochet/knit dress with long sleeves and a v-neck with loose curls, has been with the Detroit Lions star for over a year now. The couple first went public in November 2023, and they’ve been serving relationship goals ever since. But Nicole isn’t just “Gibbs’ girl.” She’s a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams North Shore West and a rising social media influencer, pulling in 151K Instagram followers (@madisynnnicole).

Oh, and she’s got range – having even appeared on Famous Birthdays in 2017. Of Korean and Swedish descent, Nicole blends her background with a sharp business mind, making moves in real estate while keeping her social media presence strong.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson’s Disney date sparks buzz

Back on Feb. 28, Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, had fans talking after sharing snaps from their Disney World getaway.

The couple posed in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle, with Anderson rocking a stylish blue Louis Vuitton jersey-style top. Another shot captured a sweet moment between the two after a meal at one of the park’s restaurants. Fans wasted no time reacting to their Disney-themed date.

It’s a well-earned vacation for Gibbs, who wrapped up a monster sophomore season. The Lions’ star RB racked up 1,412 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs, and 517 receiving yards (on 52 catches) with four more scores. His explosive play helped Detroit to a 15-3 record and a deep playoff run that ended in the Divisional Round.

Now, the two-time Pro Bowler is enjoying his offseason, making the most of his time with Anderson. With the way he’s moving, both on and off the field, it’s clear, Jahmyr Gibbs stays winning.

