Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF, Nicole Anderson, shows off chic crop top outfit during "Girls night out" at Ford Field

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared a glimpse of her latest girls’ night out. While the NFL star is preparing for his third season with the Detroit Lions, his girlfriend enjoyed some downtime with her friends.On Friday, Anderson shared a few moments from her outing on her Instagram account, where she has more than 150K followers. She was in Ford Field and posted the pictures with a three-word caption.&quot;Girls night out!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend posted a mirror selfie in the first slide of the post. For the outing, she wore a cropped white top, paired with denim pants. She completed her look with a few accessories and carried a brown purse. She styled her hair in a messy bun.Anderson shared a few solo pictures, a few with her friends and also posted a video of the concert she enjoyed.Meanwhile, her boyfriend’s team faced the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason game on Friday, and they started the campaign with a 17-10 win.Jahmyr Gibbs enjoyed a vacation with his girlfriend during the offseason. The couple went to Maui, and Anderson shared a few snaps of their outing on April 5 with a caption:&quot;Playing in the sand&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared several romantic pictures with the Lions running back, including one running on a beach around sunrise.Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend shares a glimpse of her adventure outing in the desertAhead of the start of training camp last month, Jahmyr Gibbs tried his hand at desert adventure activities with his girlfriend. On July 18, Nicole Anderson shared a few snaps of their fun-filled outing on her Instagram with a caption:&quot;Change of scenery&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a picture of herself in a white crop top and matching shorts, enjoying a quad bike ride. In the third slide, she shared a snap of Gibbs enjoying a camel ride. They both covered their faces with scarves on their adventurous outing.Last month, the pair also spent some time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and on July 5, she posted pictures of their outing.&quot;Same time next year,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnderson posted a romantic snap with the NFL star in the third slide of the post.