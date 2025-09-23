Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson shows off toned abs in crop top posing with Jack Campbell's wife Meg after Lions vs. Ravens game

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions edged out the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night advancing to 2-1 on the season. Gibbs had the support of girlfriend Nicole Anderson who made the trip to Baltimore for the primetime showdown. Anderson reshared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her on the sidelines ahead of Monday's game. The photo was originally shared by Detroit Lions' linebacker Jack Campbell's wife, Megan. Nicole Anderson can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white cropped time that she paired with custom silver pants that read &quot;Gibbs&quot;. Nicole Anderson was at Monday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. (Photo via Nicole Anderson's Instagram Story)Jahmyr Gibbs was an integral part of the Detroit Lions 38-30 over Baltimore. The running back had 22 rushes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old also had five receptions for a total of 32 receiving yards. Jahmyr Gibbs and GF Nicole Anderson had sweet, playful photo shootJahmyr Gibbs and girlfriend Nicole Anderson documented their love for each other with a sweet photo shoot. In early September, Anderson shared a series of photos on Instagram of a romantic moment between the two of them captured on film.Anderson and Gibbs went for a matching look, both wearing denim jeans and white tops. Nicole Anderson had a strapless white cropped top while the Detroit Lions running back wore a plain white t-shirt. The couple posed for photos in front of a white backdrop. &quot;💌&quot;-Anderson used for the Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson did some traveling during the offseason. The couple spent time in Maui, Hawaii in April. The couple then traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the same city the running back played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022. The couple celebrated the 4th of July with friends on the lake in Alabama. The couple went &quot;Instagram Official&quot; with their relationship on Halloween 2023 with a photo of the couple dressed as Spiderman and Spider Woman. Each week during the season, Nicole Anderson, who is a model, shares her gameday look and gameday experience with her 157,000 followers on Instagram.