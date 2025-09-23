  • home icon
  Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson shows off toned abs in crop top posing with Jack Campbell's wife Meg after Lions vs. Ravens game

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson shows off toned abs in crop top posing with Jack Campbell's wife Meg after Lions vs. Ravens game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:31 GMT
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson showed support for the running back during Monday's game. (Photos via Nicole Anderson's Instagram)

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions edged out the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night advancing to 2-1 on the season. Gibbs had the support of girlfriend Nicole Anderson who made the trip to Baltimore for the primetime showdown.

Anderson reshared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her on the sidelines ahead of Monday's game. The photo was originally shared by Detroit Lions' linebacker Jack Campbell's wife, Megan. Nicole Anderson can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white cropped time that she paired with custom silver pants that read "Gibbs".

Nicole Anderson was at Monday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. (Photo via Nicole Anderson's Instagram Story)

Jahmyr Gibbs was an integral part of the Detroit Lions 38-30 over Baltimore. The running back had 22 rushes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old also had five receptions for a total of 32 receiving yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs and GF Nicole Anderson had sweet, playful photo shoot

Jahmyr Gibbs and girlfriend Nicole Anderson documented their love for each other with a sweet photo shoot. In early September, Anderson shared a series of photos on Instagram of a romantic moment between the two of them captured on film.

Anderson and Gibbs went for a matching look, both wearing denim jeans and white tops. Nicole Anderson had a strapless white cropped top while the Detroit Lions running back wore a plain white t-shirt. The couple posed for photos in front of a white backdrop.

"💌"-Anderson used for the Instagram caption.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson did some traveling during the offseason. The couple spent time in Maui, Hawaii in April. The couple then traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the same city the running back played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022. The couple celebrated the 4th of July with friends on the lake in Alabama.

The couple went "Instagram Official" with their relationship on Halloween 2023 with a photo of the couple dressed as Spiderman and Spider Woman. Each week during the season, Nicole Anderson, who is a model, shares her gameday look and gameday experience with her 157,000 followers on Instagram.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Edited by Bethany Cohen
