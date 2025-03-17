Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson pens heartfelt note on couple's two-year anniversary

Detroit Eagles running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, completed two years of their relationship together on Sunday. Gibbs and Anderson took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and some messages for each other.

Gibbs uploaded a collage of six pictures showcasing some adorable moments between the couple. It included a mirror selfie, a selfie on a beach, and a selfie in a nightclub. In a monochrome picture, Gibbs wrapped up Anderson from behind, while in another, Anderson took a unique click of her reflection on Gibbs’ helmet. Gibbs also left a heartfelt message for Anderson as he wrote:

“730 days strong !!! love u my girl @madisynnnicole”

Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson share heartfelt message for each other on Instagram on 2nd anniversary.

Anderson responded by sharing the same picture on her IG story on Sunday and a few other pictures from her end. She added a photo from their beach vacation where Anderson twirls to Gibbs while the sun sets behind them in a picturesque shot. She wrote:

“Happy anniversary. To more years with you. @.jah1.”

Nicole shared another picture where her bedroom was decorated with rose petals spread on the floor with a special message:

“Happy 2 years anniversary. I (heart) you.”

The couple started dating after the Yellow Jackets running back was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2023. Anderson first confirmed their relationship in October 2023, when she shared an Instagram post on Halloween, showing the couple dressed as Spider-Man and Black Cat. Gibbs captioned:

“In every universe,” Anderson wrote.

Nicole Anderson is Jahmyr Gibbs' No. 1 fan

Jahmyr Gibbs has found his no. 1 fan in his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson. She has a whole IG highlight dedicated to merch related to the Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Nicole Anderson's college of Jahmyr Gibbs merch

Her collection includes a gold bracelet by Bauble Bar, denim, a black cap, a jersey top, a winter jacket, a hairclip, and a keychain with ‘Gibbs’ written on it. Moreover, she is a constant presence on the sidelines for Gibbs during his games.

