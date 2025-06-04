Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson sends 2-word message while showing off perfect gym gains

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, is giving an update on her workout progress. On Tuesday, Anderson shared a mirror selfie at a Pilates class.
The photo showed off her workout gains, and she captioned the Instagram story the temperature at the dark exercise studio.
"104° today," Anderson wrote, tagging 444 Pilates' account.
Anderson shows her support for Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions on game days during the NFL season. She documents her gameday outfits and routine each week, and when she isn't doing that, she shares her everyday life.
Anderson has 150,000 followers on Instagram and is a licensed Luxury Real Estate agent in Michigan. Gibbs and Anderson went "Instagram official" with their relationship in November 2023.
The NFL offseason is beginning to wind down. Every team has already ramped up their OTA practices, and mini-camps will take place in just a few weeks. Just next month, NFL training camps across the country and the race for Super Bowl LX will officially begin.
In the meantime, Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole Anderson appear just to be enjoying their offseason. Anderson recently shared a post on Instagram, a recap of what she has been up to lately.
In the social media carousel, Anderson and Gibbs at the "St. Brown Gala" hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown. The couple was also seen at a Detroit Pistons game. The post included photos from Anderson's trip to Brooklyn.
"Life recently <3," Anderson captioned her post on Tuesday.
In his second NFL season, Jahmyr Gibbs had a career year and showed solid improvement for the Detroit Lions offense. He had 250 rush attempts for a total of 1,412 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 52 receptions for a total of 517 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
