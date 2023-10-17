Jahmyr Gibbs injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Week 7 fantasy football

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been out for two games due to a practice injury.

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum was poised to be one of the breakout offensive rookies for the season before his injury. Due to the injury, Gibbs has missed the Lions' last two wins, and David Montgomery has carried the rush attack on his back.

In this article, we will give you an update on the versatile RB and when he's expected to make a return to action.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Update

According to Tim Twentyman, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has hinted that Jahmyr Gibbs should be back in time for the Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Campbell reckons Gibbs should be able to withstand the pressures of a high-stakes game and contribute immediately to the team's patented rush attack.

This season, Gibbs has had an average year. The Alabama product had had his fair share of "welcome to the NFL" moments and is still waiting his first touchdown at the professional level.

Of course, Lions fans aren't complaining, as the team has started the year 5-1. The Lions have been riding the wave of RB1 David Montgomery's elite running and power back sensibilities.

What happened to Jahmyr Gibbs?

According to reports, Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury during a practice session leading up to Week 5. The injury came after the Lions had triumphed over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Gibbs was decent in that game, putting up a stat line of eight carries for 40 yards in the 34-20 win. While Gibbs has hardly gotten touches in the backfield, it begs the question of why the Lions have yet to utilize his unique skill set as a receiver.

In his last season in Alabama, Gibbs had 44 catches, 444 receiving yards and three TDs.

When will Jahmyr Gibbs return?

As mentioned above, Gibbs should be available for his team's Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens will be going into the game on a high, as they're fresh off a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Gibbs should be in line to get more touches if he plays in Week 7, as Lions' RB1, David Montgomery, looks set to sit out with a rib injury. Hence, Gibbs could finally get his first NFL touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.