The Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Alabama standout has been a great addition to the Lions' offense over the past two seasons but there was a point where he thought he would land elsewhere.

On Friday's episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," the second-year running back told the former NFL cornerback that he actually didn't expect to be drafted by the Detroit Lions:

"Go to Detroit? No, I really didn't expect that. I mean, I knew they liked me. But when you go on a visit, I mean, it seems like they all like you. So, I mean, it was crazy. I knew for a fact that Dallas was going to get me at 26 if I was still there, and a couple other places like Cincinnati is going to get me."

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys definitely missed out as the running game is one of the weakest spots on the roster. The Cowboys re-signed Ezekiel Elliott this past offseason and that decision has not been what they expected.

Jahmyr Gibbs pleaded his case for Ben Johnson to return as Lions' OC

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is on the shortlist of possible head coaching nominees heading into the 2025 NFL season. In fact, it was suspected that Johnson could have been headed elsewhere last offseason.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs enjoys playing for Johnson and is hopeful he won't leave this upcoming offseason.

“It’s an amazing offense to play in. Everybody gets the ball. Ben, he’s a guru, bro. I ain’t seen nothing like it. It gets crazy," Jahmyr Gibbs said. "He schemes up defenses so good. Everybody gets the ball, so none of us are left out. The line be getting the ball. Really special for the team that he came back.

"The chemistry was all there, and we knew what to expect, we knew the playbook. So, the chemistry was all there. Hope he comes back again. Man, please.”

Ben Johnson did make the decision to stay for the 2024 NFL season but it's unknown how long he'll remain a coordinator before taking the next step in his coaching career.

