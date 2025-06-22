Jahmyr Gibbs reveals reason behind dropping rookie jersey number as Lions RB switches to No. 0

After a shocking exit in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions are eager to bounce back and compete for a spot in Super Bowl LX. The running back will have another chance to win the NFC, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team to beat.

Gibbs will be crucial for their plans, as he enters a new season with renewed expectations after making a notable change. He decided to switch from No. 26 to No. 0 ahead of his third season in the NFL. The former Alabama star turned a lot of heads with this call and he finally addressed the reason behind it.

Lions reporter Eric Woodyard shared a video of the 23-year-old breaking down why he went with No. 0.

“I hated 26,” Gibbs said. “When I was drafted, all that was available was 26, 33, 35, stuff like that, so I went with 26. As soon as I was able to change it, I changed it. I wanted one, [but] Jamo [Jameson Williams] got one, so zero was right next to it. There’s no special meaning behind it.”

Gibbs admitted he was scared about the number looking too big or small, but it wasn't until he changed it on Madden that he realized it would look fine.

Contrary to what some might have thought, it was nothing superstitious or with a special meaning behind it.

Jahmyr Gibbs played 17 games in 2024, carrying the ball 250 times, racking up 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Lions tied the Kansas City Chiefs with a league-best 15-2 record that made many think these two were set to clash in Super Bowl LIX.

Barry Sanders on Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery's importance in a Lions' Super Bowl win

Barry Sanders, one of the greatest players in Detroit Lions' history, has high expectations for Jahmyr Gibbs and his partner, David Montgomery. Back in May, the legend told USA Today that the duo would be key in a potential Super Bowl win for the Lions.

“They’re the best duo in the NFL and there’s no reason that’s going to change any time soon,” Sanders said. “If a Super Bowl is in our future, in our near future, you would think those two guys would be a big part of it.”

The Lions are still in a privileged position to compete for titles. However, they need to step up in the playoff to reach the promised land.

