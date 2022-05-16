Jaire Alexander contract: How much will Packers star earn thanks to record breaking extension?

Jaire Alexander is now a very rich man, but the means by which he became one may upset the diehards of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers handed him a four-year, $84 million extension that'll keep him in Green Bay until the spring of 2027. Such a deal may rub fans the wrong way following DaVante Adams' trade in the offseason.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal.

As the saying goes, defenses win championships. The star cornerback is Green Bay's counter to the rising importance of the of receiver position in the modern day.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin broke down the details of where the money is coming from and what this means for the cornerback and Green Bay:

"Alexander's new contract includes a $31M payout in 2022, almost all of which stems from a $30M signing bonus, the largest ever for a defensive back. The All-Pro cover man was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, which would've paid $13.29M this season under the fifth-year option."

He went on to say:

"Now, Alexander has eclipsed the Browns' Denzel Ward as the highest-paid corner, confirmed as the long-term centerpiece of Green Bay's secondary."

Joel Corry @corryjoel twitter.com/Jason_OTC/stat… Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC Im assuming that the tune regarding the Alexander contract will change from the record setting signing bonus to "but nothing else is guaranteed" shortly. Im assuming that the tune regarding the Alexander contract will change from the record setting signing bonus to "but nothing else is guaranteed" shortly. It shouldn't. The only guaranteed money in Packers veteran contracts is signing bonus. The only exception has consistently been QB Aaron Rodgers It shouldn't. The only guaranteed money in Packers veteran contracts is signing bonus. The only exception has consistently been QB Aaron Rodgers. twitter.com/Jason_OTC/stat…

Jaire Alexander's extension took priority to a potential DaVante Adams deal

As it turns out, the Packers were stuck between a rock and a hard place: either losing one of their top skill-players on the offensive end or losing the greatest impact defender on their roster.

Clearly, Green Bay gambled on Aaron Rodgers' ability to form new chemistry with the likes of Christian Watson and Sammy Hopkins. Both were acquired in the offseason to alleviate the losses of Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Losing the Louisville product wasn't an option for the Packers front office and now Alexander is on a deal that could earn over $80 million over the next four seasons.

Investing in the game's top corner is likely smarter than retaining a top wide receiver for a quarterback that has a strained relationship with his employers. There's a chance the 25 year-old could outlast Rodgers in Green Bay. If fans are unhappy with this new extension, then perhaps they should look closer at Rodgers' contract.

Rodgers might take the Tom Brady route and head to warmer climates in the twilight of his career. If he does, the cornerback's extension isn't one worthy scrutiny as the ink is drying.

At any rate, the Green Bay Packers will certainly be a must-watch in the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. Was the Jaire Alexander extension a good decision by the Packers front office? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell