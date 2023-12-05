Jaire Alexander injury update: Latest on Packers CB’s status ahead of Week 14

While Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was looking to make a return to the field this week, he was inactive last night during the Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alexander was one of six inactive players for the Packers. Aaron Jones, Josiah Deguara, Samori Toure, Caleb Jones, Brenton Cox, and Alexander were all inactive during last night's win.

Alexander was limited in practice all week and was listed as questionable for the entire week. Alexander has now missed seven out of Green Bay's 12 games this season.

In five games played this season, he's recorded 18 tackles and four pass deflections.

What happened to Jaire Alexander?

Jaire Alexander dealt with a back injury early on in the season, but he's been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury as of late. Last night marked the fourth straight game he has missed due to the shoulder injury.

It is believed that Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 on November 5, 2023, against the Los Angeles Rams. He still played through the injury but appeared on the team's injury report the following week. The Packers are hoping to get their star cornerback back soon.

Including his back injury from earlier this season, Alexander has missed a total of seven games this season.

When will Jaire Alexander return?

Jaire Alexander during Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Many believed Jaire Alexander would suit up this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for the Packers, Alexander wasn't healthy enough to suit up. Luckily for them, they still didn't need him or Aaron Jones, and they'll both be more rested when they do return.

Alexander will continue to practice this week and if things progress with his shoulder, there's a very good chance he could suit up this week.

The Packers will have an extra day to rest as they face the New York Giants on the road on Monday night. Green Bay has five games remaining and getting Alexander back would be a big boost to their defense.