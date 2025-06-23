Jaire Alexander's father Landis sends warning to Packers for not extending star CB

Jaire Alexander became a free agent after the Green Bay Packers released him on June 9. However, he did not last long in the market, as the Baltimore Ravens signed him to a one-year $6 million deal nine days later. The veteran cornerback's father recently issued a warning to his son's old team.

Landis Alexander made a bold statement and put the Packers, along with every team in the NFL, on notice. He said that Jaire has been at his best condition since 2018.

"Green Bay let (Jaire) go when he was feeling his best," Landis said on Monday, via Locked on Ravens' Kevin Oestreicher. "I promise you that he is in better condition that he’s been in since 2018. I’m saying everybody should be on notice."

However, fans are skeptical about Landis' statement. In the last two years, the cornerback missed significant time, playing only seven games each season. In 2024, he dealt with a knee injury, and in 2023, Alexander faced back and shoulder issues that kept him out of the field.

Jaire Alexander's Louisiana teammate Lamar Jackson urged the Ravens' higher-ups to sign the CB

Lamar Jackson might be the reason Jaire Alexander found a new home in Baltimore. After the two-time Pro Bowler hit the free agent market, the Ravens star urged the team's general manager, Eric DeCosta, to sign him.

"Go get him, Eric!" Jackson said on Tuesday during mandatory minicamp. "Love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric!"

Jackson also revealed that he reached out to his former teammate before.

"I hit 'em up, yeah, I hit 'em up," Jackson said. "You don't know. You never know with Jaire."

Just like Alexander's father, Baltimore Ravens fans and Jackson are excited to see what the veteran cornerback does next season.

