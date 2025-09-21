"Jake Browning is awful," "Trade for Jameis Winston": NFL fans revolt after Bengals QB throws horrible INT vs. Vikings in Week 3

Jake Browning is the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in their game against the Minnesota Vikings. Due to Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, he is likely to be the quarterback for most of the season.Browning did not get off to the best start against the Vikings (who have Carson Wentz as their starting QB). He threw an interception, which was subsequently returned to the endzone for a pick six touchdown by the Vikings.Here is how fans online reacted to this play.These fans have voiced their disapproval at having Jake Browning as the starting quarterback.&quot;Jake browning is the best backup in the nfl they said this dude is awful.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Complete trash Jake Browning sucks. Anyone who thought this team is Going to win is an idiot.&quot;, said another fan.&quot;Jake Browning cannot hold it down until Borrow gets back. If his 1st read isn’t there he’s fucked and will panic !&quot;, said a third fan.These fans think that Browning should be replaced.&quot;Please bench Jake Browning, for the love of god.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Hey @Bengals, Jake Browning sucks. You guys should trade for Jameis Winston.&quot;, said another fan. Jake Browning:A tale of two weeksLast week, Browning came into the Bengals game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was able to do enough to hold on for victory.In all, he would throw for 241 yards, with two touchdowns.However, this was accompanied with three interceptions.But coming into a game midway and replacing a top quarterback like Joe Burrow is a hard task, sometimes that fellow Bengals backup QB Brett Rypien spoke about this week.&quot;I don't think people realize how hard that is to do. Coming into a game cold. People try to compare it to being a relief pitcher. It's not even close. It's way harder than that. Because you're throwing to moving targets and guys you haven't played with and running plays you've never repped live. It's extremely difficult. I mean, he came in and won the game.&quot;This week, things are very much different. Browning is the starter and has known about his apperance for the week. So far, he has not been the backup quarterback the team needs, and it could be a long season for Cincinnati if this form continues.