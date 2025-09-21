  • home icon
  "Jake Browning is awful," "Trade for Jameis Winston": NFL fans revolt after Bengals QB throws horrible INT vs. Vikings in Week 3

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:08 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Jake Browning is the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in their game against the Minnesota Vikings. Due to Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, he is likely to be the quarterback for most of the season.

Browning did not get off to the best start against the Vikings (who have Carson Wentz as their starting QB). He threw an interception, which was subsequently returned to the endzone for a pick six touchdown by the Vikings.

Here is how fans online reacted to this play.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

These fans have voiced their disapproval at having Jake Browning as the starting quarterback.

"Jake browning is the best backup in the nfl they said this dude is awful.", said this fan.
"Complete trash Jake Browning sucks. Anyone who thought this team is Going to win is an idiot.", said another fan.
"Jake Browning cannot hold it down until Borrow gets back. If his 1st read isn’t there he’s fucked and will panic !", said a third fan.

These fans think that Browning should be replaced.

"Please bench Jake Browning, for the love of god.", said this fan.
"Hey @Bengals, Jake Browning sucks. You guys should trade for Jameis Winston.", said another fan.
Jake Browning:A tale of two weeks

Last week, Browning came into the Bengals game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was able to do enough to hold on for victory.

In all, he would throw for 241 yards, with two touchdowns.

However, this was accompanied with three interceptions.

But coming into a game midway and replacing a top quarterback like Joe Burrow is a hard task, sometimes that fellow Bengals backup QB Brett Rypien spoke about this week.

"I don't think people realize how hard that is to do. Coming into a game cold. People try to compare it to being a relief pitcher. It's not even close. It's way harder than that. Because you're throwing to moving targets and guys you haven't played with and running plays you've never repped live. It's extremely difficult. I mean, he came in and won the game."

This week, things are very much different. Browning is the starter and has known about his apperance for the week. So far, he has not been the backup quarterback the team needs, and it could be a long season for Cincinnati if this form continues.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

