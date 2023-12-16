Jake Browning getting hit with NFL drug test after heroics vs Vikings leaves fans stunned: "What a pathetic league"

Jake Browning led the Cincinnati Bengals to a comeback victory on Saturday, one of the rare NFL games on that day of the week. It was an epic comeback and a huge win for the Bengals' playoff chances. They're clinging to a thread, and this win was a huge step towards really contending.

Browning was then immediately selected for a "random" drug test. The league sends out random tests to its players often to ensure they're not violating any policies. Unfortunately, the timing is often too specific for it to truly be a "random" test.

That seems to be the case with the Bengals' QB, who was asked to submit a sample immediately after leading the overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings, who were also clinging to playoff hopes.

Jake Browning's drug test left fans fuming about the NFL

One user said it plainly:

"What a pathetic league man."

Another joked that Joe Burrow, who normally starts over Browning when healthy, is the reason they are drug testing. One ripped the NFL:

"League is rigged."

Random drug tests are seemingly not random, especially when it comes after a 14-point comeback and an overtime victory. Nevertheless, Browning continues to win over fans for his play, and the drug test only makes some of them bigger fans.

Jake Browning has Bengals looking at playoffs

If the playoffs began today, the Cincinnati Bengals would be in. Despite losing Joe Burrow for the season and missing Tee Higgins for several stretches during the season, they're in. Jake Browning's play is a big reason.

They're currently 8-6 after their clutch win earlier today. They lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a half game, and they're the final spot in the AFC (they're playing at the time of writing).

The Indianapolis Colts (also currently playing), Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills are all 7-6 and with a win would tie the Bengals, so it's a hotly contested Wild Card, but the Bengals have real chances of making it in despite all the turmoil this season has wrought.