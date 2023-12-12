Jake Browning injury update: Latest on Bengals QB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has led the franchise to back-to-back wins in Joe Burrow's absence. His performances have given Bengals' fans hope of a potential postseason berth. However, Browning suffered an injury in the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Here's the latest on the Bengals QB for Week 15.

Jake Browning injury update

According to Jesse Morse, MD, Browning is dealing with thumb cramping. Due to the injury, Browning is being treated with an IV. Jesse Moore says that Browning's injury isn't the cause of long-term concerns.

When will Jake Browning return?

Browning didn't leave the Week 14 game after suffering his injury. His injury update only came after the Bengals released their injury report.

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost their franchise QB Joe Burrow for the season, and the last thing their fans would want is an injury to backup QB Browning.

Thankfully, Browning's thumb injury isn't a big deal, and he should return to the gridiron in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

How has Jake Browning performed this season?

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Browning competed with Trevor Siemian as the Bengals' backup quarterback. Browning won the job after the third preseason game, becoming Joe Burrow's backup for 2023.

Browning served as a backup for the Bengals until Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury on Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. Browning ended the game with 68 yards and a touchdown, albeit in a losing effort. The next day, Browning was elevated to the starting quarterback role.

Since then, Browning has had a 2-1 record, leading the franchise to wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. He has a stat line of 924 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions for the season.