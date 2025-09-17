Jake Browning Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Bengals QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will get his first start this season and the eighth of his career when the Bengals face his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

Browning filled in for Joe Burrow in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after Burrow was injured in the second quarter of the game.

Despite turning the ball over three times with three interceptions, Browning played a solid game coming off the bench, completing 21-of-32 passes (68.1 percent) for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He will look to keep the Bengals unbeaten this Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should you add Bengals quarterback Jake Browning in Week 3 waiver wire?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Browning could be an interesting add in fantasy football. With Joe Burrow expected to be sidelined for three months with his turf toe injury, Browning will start for the majority of the regular season for the Bengals.

Ad

Trending

Being a backup, not many people are high on him in fantasy, and rightfully so. Browning could be a guy who, if he plays well and has a good matchup, may be added on a week-by-week basis.

This week, the Bengals face the Vikings, who have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL through two games. The Vikings have allowed just 306 passing yards (153 per game) and just one passing touchdown through the air this season.

Ad

Jake Browning's fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

NFL: SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty

Jake Browning has been a quarterback in the NFL since 2019, and didn't see the field for the first time until the 2023 season, when he filled in for Joe Burrow and started seven games.

Ad

In those games, he went 4-3 and was an efficient thrower, leading the league in completion percentage (70.4), while throwing for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Browning has the chance to prove himself to be one of the best backup quarterbacks while Burrow is out. He has the weapons around him to succeed, and could put up solid numbers for a backup.

Browning isn't going to be a guy who is instantly added to fantasy teams, but will likely be a quarterback on the waiver wire some weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.