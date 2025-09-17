  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Browning Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Bengals QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Jake Browning Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Bengals QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 17, 2025 18:51 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will get his first start this season and the eighth of his career when the Bengals face his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

Browning filled in for Joe Burrow in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after Burrow was injured in the second quarter of the game.

Despite turning the ball over three times with three interceptions, Browning played a solid game coming off the bench, completing 21-of-32 passes (68.1 percent) for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He will look to keep the Bengals unbeaten this Sunday.

Should you add Bengals quarterback Jake Browning in Week 3 waiver wire?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Browning could be an interesting add in fantasy football. With Joe Burrow expected to be sidelined for three months with his turf toe injury, Browning will start for the majority of the regular season for the Bengals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Being a backup, not many people are high on him in fantasy, and rightfully so. Browning could be a guy who, if he plays well and has a good matchup, may be added on a week-by-week basis.

This week, the Bengals face the Vikings, who have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL through two games. The Vikings have allowed just 306 passing yards (153 per game) and just one passing touchdown through the air this season.

Ad

Jake Browning's fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

NFL: SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty

Jake Browning has been a quarterback in the NFL since 2019, and didn't see the field for the first time until the 2023 season, when he filled in for Joe Burrow and started seven games.

Ad

In those games, he went 4-3 and was an efficient thrower, leading the league in completion percentage (70.4), while throwing for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Browning has the chance to prove himself to be one of the best backup quarterbacks while Burrow is out. He has the weapons around him to succeed, and could put up solid numbers for a backup.

Browning isn't going to be a guy who is instantly added to fantasy teams, but will likely be a quarterback on the waiver wire some weeks.

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications