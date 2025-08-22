Jake Ferguson drops hilarious advice for fiancée Haley Cavinder on male equivalent of women receiving flowers 

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared a humorous opinion about what sort of gifts men should receive. As preseason preparations carry on, NFL stars have returned to the field, gearing up for the new season.On Thursday, the Cowboys shared a video on Instagram of their players giving their opinions on what they would want as the male equivalent of women receiving flowers. Ferguson had a humorous wish and asked for fruit.&quot;Shout out to my men out there,&quot; Ferguson said. &quot;Most men only receive their first set of flowers when they die, just putting that out there. However, the male equivalent would be a ranch fountain at the wedding, Haley. Or honestly, if you sent me like a little fruit basket, Miss Emily, that'd be cool. Strawberries, pineapple, stuff like that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFerguson proposed to his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, during the offseason. They got engaged in a romantic setup at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The couple shared a joint Instagram post on April 17 to announce the news.&quot;The easiest love,&quot; Cavinder wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a snap in the first slide of the post, followed by pictures from their memorable day. The third slide included a photo in which Ferguson was down on one knee with a ring, and Cavinder’s reaction to it. She flaunted her diamond ring as well and provided a closer look in the last slide.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, teases wedding preparations ahead of the new seasonHaley Cavinder surprised fans in an Instagram post last month. On July 26, she shared a few pictures of herself trying on wedding dresses and wrote a caption teasing their wedding.&quot;Fergy szn has begun,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe social media influencer and college basketball player posted a selfie in the first slide of the post, wearing a white lacy outfit. She flaunted her engagement ring in the third slide and also provided a glimpse of her outfit trial.Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking to bounce back after losing their first two preseason games.The Cowboys faced the LA Rams in their preseason opener but lost 31-21, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-13. They face the Atlanta Falcons next before starting the new season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4.