Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shows off custom Cowboys cropped-shirt for Week 4 clash vs. Packers

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, glammed up in a custom-made outfit for game day. The Dallas Cowboys played the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Sunday, and, ahead of the game, Haley shared a few pictures on Instagram.She shared snaps of her outfit and also a video of the game. She posted a mirror selfie giving a glimpse of her outfit. In her story, she didn't write any caption as she showed off her abs.Haley wore a blue top with Ferguson's jersey numbe 87 printed on it along with his name. The social media star paired the top with matching pants and white heels. For accessories, she wore a few rings and a bracelet while keeping her hair open.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off custom Cowboys /@haleycavinderJake Ferguson, who's playing his fourth NFL season, caught attention in his last game against the Chicago Bears. He recorded 82 receiving yards, but the Cowboys started the season with a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.Haley Cavinder also attended the season opener game of the Cowboys and shared a few pictures in a post on Instagram on Sept. 6 with the caption:&quot;Fergyyyy fresh!&quot;Haley Cavinder /@haleycavinderShe wore black pants with Ferguson printed on them and a matching top that had 87 printed on the back. She carried a transparent purse and had silver stars on the sides of her pants.Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shares her September recapLast week, Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared a few pictures as part of her September recap. She gave a glimpse of her outings so far this month with a three-word caption.&quot;September so far,&quot; Haley wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, she included snaps of her photoshoot, along with a few pictures with her friends. She also offered glimpses of a vacation, including a few pictures with her fiancé. In the last slide of her post, Haley shared a humorous video of herself donning a football game-day white outfit with a helmet.Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson and the Cowboys are looking forward to their second win of the season. Their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers resulted in a 40-40 tie on Sunday. They won against the New York Giants in Week 2 but lost the other two games. The Cowboys next play the New York Jets on Sunday.