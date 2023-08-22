Jake Fromm Commanders contract: How much will QB earn in Washington?

Jake Fromm guided the Washington Commanders to a win against the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason game. It marked the first time he led a team to victory since the 2018 Rose Bowl as the Commanders snapped the 24-game preseason victory run of the Ravens.

Fromm completed 10 of his 16 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Many are interested to know more about the 25-year-old quarterback, especially his contract, since that performance against the Ravens. Let's have a look.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before playing for the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills selected Jake Fromm in the fifth round, 167th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback spent the previous campaign on the Commanders' practice squad.

The Commanders signed Fromm to a futures contract in Jan. 2023, an agreement that wasn't going to be considered until later. Players on a team's 53-man roster at the end of the regular season stay there until the start of the next season.

Fromm's one-year deal with the Commanders is worth $940,000 and includes no signing bonus. His efforts against the Ravens should surely aid in his potential to make the team. This offseason's rule change enables NFL teams to select a third quarterback on game days, which might help retain Fromm on the roster.

Being on his third NFL team in four seasons, Fromm appears to be seizing his opportunity to stay in the league.

Expand Tweet

Jake Fromm career earnings

The Buffalo Bills signed Jake Fromm to a contract in 2020. His four-year, $3.6 million starting deal was about to start its second year when the organization released him after the preseason.

Fromm was signed by the New York Giants off Buffalo's practice squad, and by the end of the 2021 season, he had started for them. In three games with New York in 2021, Fromm completed passes for 210 yards, a single touchdown, and three interceptions.

He joined the Washington Commanders practice squad in Oct. 2022 before he was offered a one-year deal after the end of the 2022 season.

Here's a breakdown of every NFL contract Jake Fromm has signed during his four-year career with three teams:

Year Annual Salary Length Signing Bonus Guaranteed Money 2020 $899,490 2020-2023 $302,960 $899,760 2021 $165,600 2021-2021 - - 2021 $660,000 2021-2021 - - 2022 $207,000 2022-2022 - - 2023 $940,000 2023-2024 - -

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 10 votes