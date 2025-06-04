Jake McQuaide confronts archdiocese on priest pornography scandal before police intervention

Former Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide was escorted out of an Ohio church on May 31 after he questioned the archdiocese over a local pornography scandal that involved several priests from the community. The incident took place at Our Lady of the Visitation in Green Township.

It ended with the former Miami Dolphins player escorted out by the local police, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The incident happened after Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams read an Archbishop Robert Casey letter to the Church regarding controversy at the parish. The same announced that Fr. Martin Bachman would take a “previously planned sabbatical." That's when McQuaide started asking questions.

“We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me?” McQuaide said, prompting a short answer from Williams: “This is not the time.”

The NFLer didn't stop there and continued asking questions about this controversy.

“I’m sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up,” McQuiade allegedly said, per a video obtained by WCPO.

“Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? …True or false?”

The player wasn't detained or charged with a crime after this situation. However, those within the church have strongly rejected the allegations.

The letter sent by Casey denied any rumors at the parish and urged those who tried to spread false information to stop doing so.

“Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese," Casey read aloud. "These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated … consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature.”

More than that, archdiocese spokeswoman Jennifer Schack told the Enquirer that the claims about a parish-owned computer being used to access pornography are false.

Green Township police say officers never investigated archdiocese amid Jake McQuaide situation

Green Township police Captain Mitch Hill sent an email to WCPO to explain that his officers didn't investigate or were even asked to do so by the archdiocese.

“We were not provided any complaints from parishioners, but absent an aggravating factor, viewing pornography in and of itself would not be illegal or cause to launch a criminal investigation,” Hill wrote.

The Hamilton County prosecutor's office also denied investigating any priest from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in recent times. It's unclear whether McQuaide will continue to look for answers the same way.

