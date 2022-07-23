Jake Paul demands Lamar Jackson get more than Kyler Murray; Ravens QB agrees

Lamar Jackson is awaiting a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens and just watched a peer with less career success (Kyler Murray) get handed a five-year deal reportedly worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guarantees.

Disney child star-turned-YouTuber-turned-pro boxing superstar Jake Paul recently chimed in on the matter, tweeting:

"Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus."

In layman's terms, this means Paul would like to see the Ravens quarterback get an even bigger payday.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus

Jackson responded by quoting Paul's tweet and writing "My boy" with two "100" emojis to notate that the boxer was keeping it "100" with that statement.

Murray's guaranteed salary is second in the league only to Deshaun Watson ($230 million), and his $46.1 million average annual salary is second to Aaron Rodgers ($50.2 million on a three-year deal).

NFL.com's Nick Shook believes Murray's deal will affect the payday Jackson will receive and even went as far as to say that this will be the new market standard at the position:

"The Murray deal essentially establishes a new market standard for the position at $46.1 million per year, which will likely impact another crucial negotiation for a marquee quarterback: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson."

"While Murray didn't receive a fully guaranteed contract like that of Cleveland's Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million), he did take a total that is only $500,000 more than Watson's deal."

Shook sees Murray and Watson's deals replicated in the future for fellow star signal-callers:

"The new benchmark, then, is in the $230 million range for five-year deals. That's the target the NFL should expect Jackson to seek whenever he and the Ravens get around to negotiating a new deal."

Ultimately, it's not known if Jackson will be the beneficiary of a new deal this summer or if he will be playing on his exercised fifth-year option:

"For now, though, Jackson remains as the only star quarterback without a lucrative, long-term deal in place. We'll see whether this prompts Jackson and the Ravens to work on a new contract, or ride it out through his fifth-year option."

Why Lamar Jackson extension talks won't have many leaks

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' extension talks won't be played out in the public sphere because of who he chooses as his representation: his mother, Felicia.

Per CBS Sports, Felicia Jones doesn't speak to reporters, and they don't leak information as most player representatives do. If we hear a peep about how contract talks are going, it'd be from a leak by the Ravens.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far