Jakeem Grant injury update: Browns WR carted off field in final preseason game 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant had a rough ending to preseason. Cleveland locked horns with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason tuneup.

However, Browns returner Jakeem Grant appeared to suffer a major knee injury after returning the opening kickoff.

Grant was carted off with an air cast over his right leg, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What happened to Jakeem Grant?

Grant, who suffered a major Achilles injury, was eyeing a return to action this season.

He was tasked with kick return duties for the opening kickoff. After returning the kickoff for 23 yards, Grant appeared to suffer a serious knee injury that needed urgent medical attention.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, Grant went down clutching his knee and was heard wincing in pain.

He was subsequently ruled out of the game.

At the time of writing, the Browns returned to action, with Deshaun Watson connecting with tight end David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown. Njoku and Watson have been building chemistry all offseason long, a move that appears to have paid dividends this time around.

Browns depth chart for wide receivers

Jakeem Grant was listed way low on the Browns' depth chart for the season.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, quarterback Deshaun Watson will have Amari Cooper as WR1, while Marquise Brown is also in the mix of things.

The likes of Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mike Harley Jr. and Michael Woods II will also be involved this year, pending roster cuts.

