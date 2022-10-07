Jakobi Meyers injury update vs Lions: How long is Patriots WR out for?

Jakobi Meyers was unavailable for the New England Patriots in Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury.

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens 37-26, they suffered another defeat to the Green Bay Packers (27-24) the following week.

For his part, Meyers went for four catches out of six for 55 yards in his first game against the Miami Dolphins. In his second outing, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he racked up nine receptions out of 13 for 95 passing yards.

Meyers was a limited participant in training on Wednesday and Thursday. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions, however, is a bit more positive.

The Patriots wideout could be used as a backup in case of an emergency situation this week. If he's is cleared to play, he will most likely not be in action alongside Mac Jones, who's still a doubt.

In addition, Brian Hoyer is also under concussion protocol after Week 4.

Fantasy outlook if Jakobi Meyers makes a start

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

Last year, Jakobi scored a career-high 103.3 fantasy points in 17 games. He averaged 6.1 points per game.

This year, he's averaging 7.8 per game and a total score of 15.7 fantasy points.

If he plays on Sunday, he will be sharing targets with DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor.

In Jakobi's absence, Lil' Jordan Humphrey and Kendrick Bourne have featured for the Patriots. We will have to wait for the final injury report before the game on Sunday to make a concrete decision.

List of players on the injury report for the Patriots

The following players have popped up on Thursday's injury report for New England:

DE Lawrence Guy (Shoulder), QB Brian Hoyer (Concussion), DE DaMarcus Mitchell (Concussion), TE Jonnu Smith (Ankle), S Kyle Dugger (Knee), QB Mac Jones (Ankle), MLB Raekwon McMillan (Thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (Knee), CB Jalen Mills (Hamstring), DB Adrian Phillips (Ribs), OT Isaiah Wynn (Hip).

Poll : 0 votes