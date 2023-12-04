Eagles DT Jalen Carter blasts 'broke' NFL fans for trolling him over viral crying video

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter is being billed as the heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Heading into the Week 13 game vs the San Francisco 49ers, he has four sacks and two forced fumbles, as well as 23 tackles.

Last Thursday, he had used the presser as a way to trash talk his opponents' offensive line:

“They got a lot of weapons out there on the outside but I’m on the inside, I’m in the trenches, I ain’t heard nothing about the o-line.”

Unfortunately for the Eagles, said offensive line showed up big-time in the 42-19 rout, limiting Carter and company to just two sacks (none from him). This allowed Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy to throw and hand off wherever and whenever he pleased.

Camera eventually cut to him seemingly crying during the rout, which led to widespread ridicule:

But he responded to the detractors, claiming that it was part of the profession:

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense shockingly collapse against 49ers: A post-mortem

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Carter ninth overall in late April, it was thought to be a masterstroke by general manager Howie Roseman. Here was a talented, if troubled, youngster who could rejuvenate their defense.

And so far, he has lived up to the billing as mentioned above. But Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers was no shocking aberration, if NBC Sports' Reuben Frank is to be believed. He said:

"The Eagles didn’t put up a fight. Last time a playoff-bound Eagles team allowed 42 points at home in a meaningful game was 2009 against the Saints. This shouldn’t happen. It can’t happen. But it did happen. And this wasn’t a fluke."

During the offseason, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's comments calling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry "trash" attracted a lot of attention. Before the game, Bradberry tactfully refused to be drawn into a war of words. However, Samuel amassed 138 all-purpose yards and a season-high three touchdowns (two of them in the air) on Sunday as the secondary failed to even touch him.

The run defense has also been going through a rough patch. The Eagles have now allowed more than 100 rushing yards in their last three games; although against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, they were able to hold on. But Christian McCaffrey could not be contained, rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Sean Desai and company need to regroup and adjust if they are to stop Dak Prescott and his corps next week.