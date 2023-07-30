The Philadelphia Eagles drafted defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie may be new to the NFC East, but he is already familiar with the rivalry. So much so that he recently spoke to reporters about his feelings toward the Dallas Cowboys.

While the rookie seems pumped up to face the NFC East divisional foe, his choice of words could have been better. Carter told reporters after practice that he is looking to make an impact on the field this season. He said:

“I’m ready to turn up, make a big impact this season, every game. And I’m ready to kill the #Cowboys. Everybody got beef with ‘em, I might as well join the wave.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While that may not seem like that harsh of a quote, it's the recent allegations against Carter that has many scratching their heads.

When Carter was reporting at the NFL Combine, an arrest warrant was issued for the defensive tackle. He was charged with reckless driving and street racing for his alleged part in a serious accident that occurred just hours after the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated their National Championship.

NFL fans on Twitter discussed his comments and believed he could have chosen better words to discuss the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys. Here is what some fans are saying:

CM Farnan @getlitgolfer @_MLFootball @1053SS @LandryHat @ZachWolchuk @tx_princess78 @GrahamCoffeyDC @LoganMBooker @DrewJRosenhaus @RyanMatha Dude should be in jail

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN @_MLFootball @1053SS @LandryHat @ZachWolchuk @tx_princess78 @GrahamCoffeyDC @LoganMBooker @DrewJRosenhaus @RyanMatha Not the word I would have used

Jade dawn @alt9835 @_MLFootball @1053SS @LandryHat @ZachWolchuk @tx_princess78 @GrahamCoffeyDC @LoganMBooker @DrewJRosenhaus @RyanMatha As an eagles fan I hate the cowboys and im glad he’s embracing that part of the culture but this is a very poor choice of words

Shannon Novella @tx_princess78 @alt9835 @_MLFootball @1053SS @LandryHat @ZachWolchuk @GrahamCoffeyDC @LoganMBooker @DrewJRosenhaus @RyanMatha Very poor choice of words. Highly insensitive to be accurate.🤦🏻‍♀️ some people need agents just to talk on their behalf.

Bryan Gutierrez @gutbry22 🤔 twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… Maybe kill wouldn’t be the best word to use

Why did Jalen Carter get arrested?

An arrest warrant was issued for Jalen Carter in March 2023. He was accused of street racing a Ford Expedition that was driven by a Georgia Bulldogs staff member.

The Expedition lost control and crashed, killing a staff member and a Bulldogs teamate, while injuring another staff member and player.

ESPN @espn



The Athens-Clarke County PD said he will be arrested for reckless driving and racing.



More: pic.twitter.com/K0jLQevpa1 Police secured arrest warrants for NFL prospect Jalen Carter stemming from his alleged involvement in a crash that killed a teammate and staffer on Jan. 15.The Athens-Clarke County PD said he will be arrested for reckless driving and racing.More: es.pn/3IJroO6

While the intial accident was reported, it wasn't until March that it was revealed that police believed the 22-year-old was racing the vehicle, which they believe, essentially caused the crash.

He was charged with reckless driving and street racing and turned himself in, but was released on a bond of $4,000.

He ended up pleading no contest to the charges and was issued a fine of $1,000, put on probation for 12 months and mandated to complete 80 hours of community service.

He is currently being sued by one of the survivors, Victoria Bowles as well as the family of his late teammate Devin Willock.