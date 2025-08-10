  • home icon
  "Jalen Hurts made him do a makeover": NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives dripping in Chiefs red for preseason game vs. Cardinals

“Jalen Hurts made him do a makeover”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives dripping in Chiefs red for preseason game vs. Cardinals

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:31 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
“Jalen Hurts made him do a makeover”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives dripping in Chiefs red for preseason game vs. Cardinals (Credit: IMAGN)

Patrick Mahomes turned heads with his pre-game outfit on Saturday. Fans are accustomed to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback all dressed up ahead of games, but he took a different direction for the Chiefs' 2025 preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a devastating 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes and Co. are eager to bounce back.

The NFL's official X account shared a video of Mahomes entering State Farm Stadium, wearing only Chiefs gear.

The clip generated mixed reactions, as some fans threw shade at Patrick Mahomes, mentioning his Super Bowl LIX loss and predicting an unsuccessful season.

"Jalen Hurts made him do a whole makeover," one fan said.
"Not even Playing and got an Entire Luggage Set," another fan said.
"We might not even see Chiefs in the playoffs this year," another fan predicted.
Others sided with the veteran quarterback and set high expectations for the 2025 season.

"Man on a mission this year. Love the hate. Lets go," one fan said.
"Locked in. On a mission this season," another fan said.
"He’s in shape smh," another fan said.

While he led the Chiefs to a 15-2 record, the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes didn't have a spectacular season. He posted 392 completions for a career-low 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Super Bowl loss might have been the wake-up call, but time will tell which version of the quarterbacks fans will see.

Patrick Mahomes has strong request for coaches

Patrick Mahomes is on a mission this season, and he's pushing everybody totake them to new heights. He made it clear to his coaches that he wants to be taken to the limit.

According to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the 29-year-old quarterback isn't running away from any challenge.

"He wants to be great," Nagy said after Tuesday's training camp. "He wants to be the best. And he wants to be coached hard. So that's what we try to do. We all see what he does out here, whether it's people videoing plays on their phones at practice in training camp, but we see it in practice when it's closed to the public."

The Chiefs aren't the team to beat anymore and many are waiting to see how they would respond to this new scenario.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
