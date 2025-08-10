“Jalen Hurts made him do a makeover”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives dripping in Chiefs red for preseason game vs. Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes turned heads with his pre-game outfit on Saturday. Fans are accustomed to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback all dressed up ahead of games, but he took a different direction for the Chiefs' 2025 preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.After a devastating 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes and Co. are eager to bounce back.The NFL's official X account shared a video of Mahomes entering State Farm Stadium, wearing only Chiefs gear.The clip generated mixed reactions, as some fans threw shade at Patrick Mahomes, mentioning his Super Bowl LIX loss and predicting an unsuccessful season.&quot;Jalen Hurts made him do a whole makeover,&quot; one fan said.Blake🏀 @SchobeyyLINKJalen Hurts made him do a whole makeover 😭😭&quot;Not even Playing and got an Entire Luggage Set,&quot; another fan said.lHARL3MKN1GHT5l @masaiORIONLINKNot even Playing and got an Entire Luggage Set&quot;We might not even see Chiefs in the playoffs this year,&quot; another fan predicted.Sacred scripts @Sacred_scriptsLINKWe might not even see Chiefs in the playoffs this year. 👁️Others sided with the veteran quarterback and set high expectations for the 2025 season.&quot;Man on a mission this year. Love the hate. Lets go,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Locked in. On a mission this season,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He’s in shape smh,&quot; another fan said.While he led the Chiefs to a 15-2 record, the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes didn't have a spectacular season. He posted 392 completions for a career-low 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns.The Super Bowl loss might have been the wake-up call, but time will tell which version of the quarterbacks fans will see.Patrick Mahomes has strong request for coachesPatrick Mahomes is on a mission this season, and he's pushing everybody totake them to new heights. He made it clear to his coaches that he wants to be taken to the limit.According to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the 29-year-old quarterback isn't running away from any challenge.&quot;He wants to be great,&quot; Nagy said after Tuesday's training camp. &quot;He wants to be the best. And he wants to be coached hard. So that's what we try to do. We all see what he does out here, whether it's people videoing plays on their phones at practice in training camp, but we see it in practice when it's closed to the public.&quot;The Chiefs aren't the team to beat anymore and many are waiting to see how they would respond to this new scenario.