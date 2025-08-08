  • home icon
  "Jalen Milroe need to go back to Alabama": NFL fans react to Seahawks rookie QB's rough outing in preseason debut vs Raiders 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:17 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Jalen Milroe in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. On Thursday, the ex-Alabama star got the chance to make his preseason debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is a part of a depth chart that includes Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.

The game between the Seahawks and Raiders finished with a 23-23 scoreline. Despite high expectations, Jalen Milroe had a rather average performance. He completed six of the 10 passes he attempted while recording 61 passing yards. The rookie did not score any touchdowns against the Raiders while sharing time on the field alongside Drew Lock.

Fans shared their reactions to Milroe's preseason debut.

It is highly unlikely that Milroe gets the chance to be the team's QB1 this upcoming season. This is because the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million in March and project him as the starting quarterback.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald shares words of advice with Jalen Milroe ahead of preseason debut

According to an article by The Athletic, Mike Macdonald shared some motivating words with the rookie quarterback before the game against the Raiders.

The Seahawks coach asked Milroe to just go out there and give it his all.

"You don't have to reinvent quarterback play, just do all the things that you've been trained to do," Macdonald said. "Go let it rip. Be decisive and be the quarterback and a person that we drafted you to be, and that he's becoming out there every day. You guys see it. There's a lot of progress, a lot of things to be excited about ..."

The Seahawks' next preseason game is against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled to be played on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

