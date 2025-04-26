Jalen Milroe opens up about Seahawks' bold pre-draft message for the QB

On Friday, during post-draft interviews, Jalen Milroe opened up about his pre-draft experience with the Seattle Seahawks. Milroe was the fourth quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL draft at pick No. 92.

He joins a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.

"The Seahawks knew I was the best quarterback in the draft," Milroe said, via a transcript provided by the Seahawks (h/t CBS Sports). "They emphasized that. And then also with them getting to know me, it's the mentality. One-on-one at the facility and just talking ball as well. We just took it as an opportunity to get to know me, how I view X's and O's, what drives me, all the process that comes with preparation."

Last season, Milroe led the Southeastern Conference with 36 total touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he accumulated 71 total touchdowns (39 passing, 32 rushing).

Jalen Milroe's message to teams that passed on him

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

While Jalen Milroe expressed gratitude toward Seattle for its belief in him, he didn't hide his feelings about being passed over by other NFL teams. When asked about his message to organizations that didn't select him earlier in the draft, Milroe delivered a powerful response: "Belt to a**."

The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason with $55 million guaranteed. This makes it clear that Milroe will begin his NFL career as a backup.

"I'm coming in to learn, grow and bring nothing but positive vibes to the offense and fulfill all that is necessary with my role on the team," Milroe told reporters. "Of course, once I get there, I'll understand my niche, for sure. But ideally, I'm competing. No matter what day it is, no matter how many reps I get, I'm competing for when an opportunity presents itself at the quarterback position."

Seattle's coaching staff has already outlined a development plan for their rookie quarterback. Coach Mike Macdonald said that, assuming full health, Darnold will take approximately 90 percent of Seattle's snaps this season. He suggested Milroe could see the field in specific situations due to his mobility.

The Seahawks' decision to select Milroe breaks from GM John Schneider's typical draft patterns. Despite often stating the importance of drafting a quarterback yearly, Milroe is just the third quarterback Schneider has selected in 16 drafts with Seattle, joining Russell Wilson and Alex McGough.

