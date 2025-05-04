Jalen Milroe reveals Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald wants him to mirror Jayden Daniels’ move before Week 1

Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe will have the chance to learn from Sam Darnold, one of the most inspiring stories in the league in recent years. The veteran playmaker is coming off his best season, posting 361 completions on 545 pass attempts and racking up 4,319 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings.

Besides Darnold, Milroe has been urged to learn from one of the best rookies of the 2024 NFL season. Jayden Daniels, selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, used virtual reality technology to work on reading progressions and timing during his rookie season.

Jalen Milroe, ahead of his rookie campaign, explained on Friday that Mike Macdonald wants him to copy Daniels.

“Me and my new head coach (Mike Macdonald), we talked about doing that. So, from now until Game 1, I’m going to utilize (virtual reality),” Milroe said.

Rookie quarterbacks tend to struggle with these aspects of the game. The transition from college to the NFL isn't as smooth most of the time, which leads to first-year playmakers making mistakes, which often go away with reps.

Other rookies, like C.J. Stroud in 2023 and Jayden Daniels in 2024, find an easier way to get through that process and do better than most of their peers.

Jalen Milroe will sit out the 2024 season and perhaps more if the Sam Darnold tenure delivers the desired results, but once he gets the call, he should be ready to go.

Jalen Milroe details goals for rookie season with Seahawks

Jalen Milroe and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks rookies started their minicamp on Friday. They are getting acclimated to the league before the rest of the players return and the coaching staff starts preparing for the 2025 campaign.

Speaking about his goals for 2025, Milroe made it clear that he wants to improve in every aspect.

"My goal, honestly, is to come in and be the best version of myself. Be better than I was the day before, and earn the trust and respect of everyone in the organization. Everyone from the top down."

The Seahawks missed the 2024 NFL playoffs and went through major changes during the offseason, including the trade that sent Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the pick that would become Jalen Milroe.

Seattle could make some noise in 2025, and if Milroe pans out as Mike Macdonald expects, their good moment will extend beyond Sam Darnold.

