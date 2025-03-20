Jalen Milroe sends 1-word message after turning heads with 4.37s 40-yard dash at Alabama Pro Day

Jalen Milroe sent a powerful message after his workout at Alabama's Pro Day on Wednesday. The quarterback completed his 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds and took to social media to drop a quick note.

When the Alabama X account posted the clip of Miloe's 40-yard blitz with the time, the quarterback quoted a one-word response.

"Surprise….." Milroe tweeted, followed by a side-eyeing emoji.

As per SEC Network, Milroe recorded a 4.40-second dash as his official time. After Alabama's Pro Day wrapped up, Milroe spoke to reporters and hit back at some of his critics.

“A lot of people wanted me to run and I was in the process of thinking if I’m going to run, and so I gave everybody what they wanted,” Milroe said.” My goal was to get in the 4.3s, so my goal was completed. That was first and then secondly be able to show out on Pro Day.”

Milroe did not have the best 2024 season at Alabama. The quarterback was tipped to win the Heisman at the start of the season but finished with a rather underwhelming 2,844 passing yards (64.3% passing completion), 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also added 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the Tide to a 9-4 record as they failed to make the College Football Playoff.

Jalen Milroe linked with a move to Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Getty

As per reports, scouts from the Pittsburgh Steelers were present at Alabama's Pro Day and took note of Jalen Milroe's impressive workout. The quarterback also reportedly had dinner with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday night.

The Steelers have the No. 21 pick in the first round of the draft this year. They are still looking for a QB1 for next season after releasing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

The Steelers have also reportedly offered a contract to Aaron Rodgers, who is stalling on committing to the franchise. However, Milroe could be the man to lead Pittsburgh's offense in 2025.

