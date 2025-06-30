  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jalen Ramsey announces trade to Steelers with 4-word message

Jalen Ramsey announces trade to Steelers with 4-word message

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 30, 2025 15:14 GMT
Jalen Ramsey is a seven time Pro Bowler [Image credits: Getty]
Jalen Ramsey is a seven time Pro Bowler [Image credits: Getty]

The former Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has found himself a new home. He will join Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

Ramsey broke the shocking news of his trade to Pittsburgh on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Break my own News!"

Check out the post below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ramsey still had four years remaining in his Dolphins deal as he signed a $72.3 million extension in 2024. According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, the cornerback got a raise of $1.5 million in the new deal.

In April, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Ramsey will be on the market this offseason. It seems like the Steelers took the opportunity and added the seven-time Pro Bowler to their squad.

Ramsey is the second high-profile addition to the Steelers' roster this year following Aaron Rodgers. With a veteran QB and the star CB, the fans have high expectations for the Steelers for the upcoming NFL season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications