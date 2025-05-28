Jalen Ramsey drops 1-word cryptic message amidst Dolphins trade issue

Jalen Ramsey was the subject of trade speculation last month as the build to the Draft was nearing its final stretch. Now, he seems to know where he will be. On Tuesday, the star cornerback took to social media to write this simple message:

"5..."

It represents the number of days before his cap hit drops to a manageable enough figure for the Miami Dolphins to trade him without incurring a major burden. However, it is also his current jersey number, which he carried over from when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay, his former head coach, had said of the prospects of getting him back:

"There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent... There’s a lot of familiarity, but we're probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day, just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft from the totality of it all".

Jalen Ramsey touted as "an awesome fit" for Vikings, says former Super Bowl champion

Later that day, former Super Bowl-winning cornerback Jason McCourty claimed on Up & Adams that Jalen Ramsey would be "an awesome fit" for the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking for a veteran presence beside Byron Murphy after Stephon Gilmore's departure:

"I think the Vikings, with what Brian Flores does with his defensive backs, with Byron Murphy — he plays outside, he plays inside — the way the safeties all move around. Jalen Ramsey is so talented, and can play so many different positions: slot, safety, corner. I think that would be a ton of fun if you can see Brian Flores using him as a chess piece."

KFAN-FM 100.3's Ryan Goessling, meanwhile, called the issue "an interesting question":

"You'd have to figure out how you'd have to make that work financially, but if they could figure that out, I wouldn't rule it out. I think it's certainly worth keeping in mind just because of the need and the familiarity with him from a lot of that coaching staff having been with him with the Rams."

Other cornerbacks on the Vikings' roster include recent Super Bowl champion Isaiah Rodgers and former divisional rival Jeff Okudah.

