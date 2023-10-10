Jalen Ramsey injury update: Dolphins insider delivers major update on star CB

It appears that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be ready to return far earlier than previously thought. After being a prized recruit in the offseason, Ramsey injured his knee on just the second day of Dolphins training camp and he has been out ever since.

Now, the Dolphins through the first five weeks of the season have shown that the All-Pro corner has been missed a little bit. Currently sitting at 4-1 on the season with the first-ranked offense, the Dolphins defense ranks 26th in points allowed per game (27.0), so having Ramsey back would certainly make the world of difference.

So, when can we expect Ramsey to suit up for his new team?

Dolphins insider offers Jalen Ramsey injury update

When Ramsey went down with his knee injury, at the time, the thought was that he was going to be out of action until December. But, the cornerback has always stated that he wants to get back sooner.

Now, of course, all players say that, but ESPN Miami Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques, who was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, said that Ramsey is indeed on track to return earlier than the initial timeline suggested.

Louis-Jacques said:

“I saw Jalen Ramsey running from the field to the locker room. He was legitimately running. Mike McDaniel said that he’s on the positive side of recovery, that’s great news for the Dolphins. He doesn’t have any brace on. I haven’t seen him with any sort of sleeve, brace, crutches since August. He’s always said he’s going to beat the timeline. I’ve seen nothing to refute that claim.”

What happened to Jalen Ramsey?

The All-Pro cornerback sustained a knee injury back on the second day of Dolphins training camp in what was a big blow to Miami's early-season momentum.

Ramsey, per CBSSports.com, had a full meniscus repair done and the star cornerback attacked his recovery in a manner that only he can.

Through the first five weeks, the Dolphins' defense has given up some big totals (34 vs. the Chargers and 48 vs. the Bills). So getting Ramsey back could, in theory, help with those big chunk plays that Miami gave up.

When will Jalen Ramsey return?

The initial return period was that Ramsey would return in December, but as we heard from Louis-Jacques, Ramsey is already running. Now, that's not to say that the Dolphins won't be cautious with their star man, but the previous timeline of December looks like it might be beaten.

Louis-Jacques did say on The Pat McAfee Show that mid to late November would be the absolutely best-case scenario for Ramsey's return.

Of course, that is predicted on everything going right as he steps up his recovery efforts, but so far, all indicators point to Ramsey returning to the field far earlier than expected.